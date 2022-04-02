Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.40) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.25) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.24).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.11) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,196.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,308.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,227.67). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.31) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,626.15).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

