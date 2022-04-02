easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.81) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, March 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

EZJ opened at GBX 555 ($7.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 587.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 598.45. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

