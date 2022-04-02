Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.52) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.