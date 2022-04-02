Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 230.60 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.70 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.80 ($4.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.52. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 55,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($171,389.05).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

