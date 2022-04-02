Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.98.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.