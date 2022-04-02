Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.20) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 528.90 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.92. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,516.11).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

