Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 14,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.