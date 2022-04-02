Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.88

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $22.18. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 111,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

