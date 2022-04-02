NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$11.13. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 1,388,853 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

