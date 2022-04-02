Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

