Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Drops By 20.0%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

