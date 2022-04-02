Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.46 and last traded at 0.46. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.49.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

