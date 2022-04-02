HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Financial Comparison

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.09 million 1.53 $5.40 million $0.13 60.24 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 12.97 $42.54 million $0.40 5.28

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 2.56% 7.40% 3.43% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 1 0 2.33 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 163.94%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Brightcove on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

