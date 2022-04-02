Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ARHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

