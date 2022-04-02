Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $8.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.76 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,594.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,501.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,655.62. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

