Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAA. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.