Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.92. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

