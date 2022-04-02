Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE SNV opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

