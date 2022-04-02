J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBRY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.76).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 248.90 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.48).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

