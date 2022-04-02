Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).
Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 540 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 591.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 683.48. The company has a market cap of £780.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.95.
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
