Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.31 ($103.63).

FRA KGX opened at €59.64 ($65.54) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.93. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

