XLMedia’s (XLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.
Shares of XLM opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.53) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £105.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
XLMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.