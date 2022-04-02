XLMedia’s (XLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.

Shares of XLM opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.53) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £105.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XLMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

