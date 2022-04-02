Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €36.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($39.56) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SKB stock opened at €20.65 ($22.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.27. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €18.90 ($20.77) and a 12 month high of €32.65 ($35.88). The company has a market capitalization of $341.24 million and a PE ratio of -31.42.
About Koenig & Bauer (Get Rating)
