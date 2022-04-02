Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV stock opened at €177.40 ($194.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €173.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.45. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($248.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (Get Rating)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.