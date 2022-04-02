Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.07 ($79.20).

COK opened at €56.00 ($61.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 12 month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 12 month high of €64.82 ($71.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

