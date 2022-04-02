Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.64.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

