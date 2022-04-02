Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of EGLX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 490,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

