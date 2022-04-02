William Blair Comments on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
