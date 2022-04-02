Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $472.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

