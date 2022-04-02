KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTLD. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

