KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express (Get Rating)
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
