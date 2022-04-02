Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATHA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $120,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.