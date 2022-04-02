Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Cut to €189.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

