UBS Group Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to €51.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $112.19 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.