UBS Group Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to €51.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $112.19 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.