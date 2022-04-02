Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post $190.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.14 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $112.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

