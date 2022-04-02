CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Down 5.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 62,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 74,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
About CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)
