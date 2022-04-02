Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Up 4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $173.83 and last traded at $173.83. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.37.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

