Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Grows By 33.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

