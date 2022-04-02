Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

