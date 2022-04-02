Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 247,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,621,290 shares.The stock last traded at $44.51 and had previously closed at $47.46.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

