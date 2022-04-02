Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $27.01. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 18,280 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

