Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

TSE:DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$52.22 and a one year high of C$73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.30.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

