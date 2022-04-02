Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.09 ($178.12).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €157.85 ($173.46) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of €136.06 and a 200-day moving average of €145.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.