Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($21.21) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.48 ($18.11).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.93 ($13.11) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($16.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

