Raymond James Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$5.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.25.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.58. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$113.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

