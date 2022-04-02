Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Raised to €0.75

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from €0.70 ($0.77) to €0.72 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Shares of BNDSY stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

