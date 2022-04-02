TD Securities Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$35.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

