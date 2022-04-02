Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €64.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.