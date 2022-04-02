Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.