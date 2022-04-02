Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered by SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NeoGenomics in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.