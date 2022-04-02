National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C($2.65). The company had revenue of C$16.99 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

